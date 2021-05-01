MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 69.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

MDA opened at $56.14 on Thursday.

Maxar Technologies, Inc provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The firm operates through the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments.

