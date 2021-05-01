LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,368. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

