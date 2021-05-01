Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $70.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. Lyft has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

