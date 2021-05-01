Luxfer Holdings PLC Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luxfer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LXFR opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $615.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

