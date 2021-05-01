Lunyr (LUN) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $927,680.74 and $16,509.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00069666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.23 or 0.00823358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

