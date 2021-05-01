Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.44.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$10.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.