LTO Network Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. LTO Network has a market cap of $194.93 million and approximately $63.07 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 76.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00069588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.00825069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045700 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,271 coins and its circulating supply is 282,622,023 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.