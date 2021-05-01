LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

LYTS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

LYTS opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $217.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 111,091 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 93,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

