Lordstown Motors’ (RIDE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

RIDE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other Lordstown Motors news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $24,574,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

