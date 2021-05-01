London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a £100 ($130.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,400 ($96.68) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,895 ($90.08) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,425.74. The stock has a market cap of £36.15 billion and a PE ratio of 62.24.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 1,150 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, for a total transaction of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). Also, insider Stephen O’Connor purchased 450 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, with a total value of £34,353 ($44,882.41). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,510,850.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

