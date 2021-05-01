Loki Market Capitalization Tops $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,797.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.97 or 0.05095333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,008.01 or 0.01744047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00480380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.26 or 0.00735779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.83 or 0.00572402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00077922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.06 or 0.00443024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

