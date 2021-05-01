Loews (L) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Loews stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. Loews has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

