Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.43.

Shares of L opened at C$68.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$68.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.52. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.77. The firm has a market cap of C$23.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.2900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

