Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 998,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

