LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.LKQ also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

