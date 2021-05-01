LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.LKQ also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.
LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Shares of LKQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
