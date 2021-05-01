LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective upped by Truist from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. 2,276,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,985. LKQ has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 290,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of LKQ by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

