Livenodes 1-Day Volume Hits $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001471 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002806 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.