Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LTUM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 227,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,199. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.
Lithium Company Profile
