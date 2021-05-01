Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Liquidia worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $123.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

