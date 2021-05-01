Linton J. Thomason Sells 4,150 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $772.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

