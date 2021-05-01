LINKA (LINKA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $157,463.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $157,463.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.00757852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00093995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,334.14 or 0.07486278 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

