Linear Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $75.12 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Linear has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $396.01 million and $75.12 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.99 or 0.00865260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00095708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.86 or 0.08524535 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

