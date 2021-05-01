Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 363,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

