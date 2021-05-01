Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 363,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Earnings History for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.