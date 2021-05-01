Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.47.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of LECO opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

