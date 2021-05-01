Lifesci Capital Downgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Market Perform

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

