Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Life Clips stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Life Clips has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Life Clips

Life Clips, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cameras and batteries in the United States. The company offers body cameras; and develops and distributes single-use and cordless batteries under the Mobeego brand for use in cellular phones and other mobile devices. It also develops an auditable software solution for law enforcement.

