Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,525%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $162.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,890. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 132.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

