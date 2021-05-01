Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $38.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.52.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Li Auto by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,137,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

