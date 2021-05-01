LGCY Network (LGCY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $233,566.00

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $40.09 million and $233,566.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.31 or 0.00868225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00066912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,872,259,168 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

