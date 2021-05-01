Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 1.3% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.75. The company had a trading volume of 956,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,059. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.99 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

