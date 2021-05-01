Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Starbucks accounts for about 2.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $72,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,842. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

