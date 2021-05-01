Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 10,300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,773,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

