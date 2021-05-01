Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Aptiv comprises approximately 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,162,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.01. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

