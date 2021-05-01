Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

NASDAQ LEVL traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $27.03. 25,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,427. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

LEVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

