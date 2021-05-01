Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

FINMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. 10,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,161. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

