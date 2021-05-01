Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Leonardo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FINMY opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

