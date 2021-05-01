LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $16.72. LendingClub shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 21,421 shares changing hands.

The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.54.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $30,013.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $10,817,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 50.0% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $1,607,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

