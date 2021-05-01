LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 422,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.