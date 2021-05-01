LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 422,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,004. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $384,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

