LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €136.94 ($161.11).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.40.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

