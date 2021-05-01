Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Lazard has increased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE LAZ opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $46.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Argus increased their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

