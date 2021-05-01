Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. 12,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.33 million, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $60.79.

LAWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

