Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 4th (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s (NASDAQ:LVTX) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 4th. Lava Therapeutics B.V. had issued 6,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $11.90 on Friday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

