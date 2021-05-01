LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.13 ($78.98).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €61.22 ($72.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.