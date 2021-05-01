Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,561 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

