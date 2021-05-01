Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Holdings Decreased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $913,500.00. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $38,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 502 shares in the company, valued at $32,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,928 shares of company stock worth $2,750,561. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.