Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.000-24.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.26 billion-$14.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.25 billion.Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $20.00-24.00 EPS.

LH stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.87. 673,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.31. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $153.72 and a 52 week high of $269.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.31.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

