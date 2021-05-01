Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.
NYSE:LH traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.87. 671,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.31. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $153.72 and a 12-month high of $269.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Laboratory Co. of America
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.
