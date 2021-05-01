Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

NYSE:LH traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.87. 671,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.31. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $153.72 and a 12-month high of $269.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

