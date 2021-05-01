Kush Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,153.00 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded down 34% against the dollar. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002234 BTC on major exchanges. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $364,229.53 and approximately $10,153.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00285655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.24 or 0.01063580 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00699567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,358.30 or 0.99910801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Kush Finance Coin Trading

