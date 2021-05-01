Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%.

KRA stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 441,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,970. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. Kraton has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

